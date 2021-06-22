‘A Conquering King’: Scarborough Reveals His Friends Are Gushing Over DeSantis, Comparing Him to Reagan

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that his sources were gushing over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as a potential 2024 contender for the presidency.

Scarborough said in a Tuesday segment of Morning Joe that he spoke with “friends” who attended the Western Conservative Summit over the weekend, where both DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence spoke. “I asked … how was Pence received?” Scarborough said. “They said, ‘Well, here’s the deal. It was respectful. They know Mike Pence, they’ve loved him for 20 years. He got three standing ovations.’ But it was muted. He would have had 15 standing ovations last year.

“But then, this one person said, ‘But my God, you should have seen the response for Ron DeSantis,” Scarborough added. “He was like a conquering king. And this person who’s been in Republican politics for 40, 45 years said, ‘I haven’t seen anything since Reagan in ‘80. He was unbelievable.’ I keep hearing this.”

Interjecting, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele replied, “I have too.”

DeSantis slightly edged out former President Donald Trump in a poll conducted at the conference, with 74 percent saying they “approved” of DeSantis, compared to 71 percent who said the same of Trump. The results fed speculation that DeSantis is the favorite among Republicans seeking their next presidential candidate, though, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said this week that DeSantis conveyed he would not seek the position if Trump chose to run again.

“Just rock star status,” Scarborough raved. “This guy is taking over the Republican Party.”

