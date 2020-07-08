Nations across the world are dealing with reopening businesses with guidances to keep people safe.

One example, reported by the Wall Street Journal, is Japanese theme parks reopening — while making it clear they don’t want people screaming on roller coasters because they “might expel a burst of virus-carrying droplets with a mid-ride utterance.”

Executives for Fuji-Q Highland recently rode the Fujiyama roller coaster — with masks on and without screaming once — for a video that ended with the advisory to “please scream inside your heart.”

That wonderful turn of phrase immediately took off on social media, with people embracing it as a sort of 2020 mantra:

me when the end of Coco hits https://t.co/hkZij80hdF pic.twitter.com/ZDpTRUqUtW — Mark Berman (@markberman) July 8, 2020

I’m already an expert at this https://t.co/Jrgu2d75lH — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 8, 2020

If 2020 had a tagline, this would be it https://t.co/I5pQFDw4cY — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) July 8, 2020

"Please scream inside your heart" basically sums up 2020 https://t.co/coi4xc4asP — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) July 8, 2020

2020’s slogan has been chosen https://t.co/IEewmzQggf — Dave Jorgenson 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) July 8, 2020

I’m killing it already and I’m not even on a roller coaster https://t.co/PS9Rm0NRb3 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 8, 2020

I think we've all been screaming inside our hearts for awhile now. https://t.co/9R1f2zraYj — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 8, 2020

