comScore

A Guidance for Japan Theme Park Patrons Takes Off on Social Media: ‘Please Scream Inside Your Heart’

By Josh FeldmanJul 8th, 2020, 3:01 pm

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nations across the world are dealing with reopening businesses with guidances to keep people safe.

One example, reported by the Wall Street Journal, is Japanese theme parks reopening — while making it clear they don’t want people screaming on roller coasters because they “might expel a burst of virus-carrying droplets with a mid-ride utterance.”

Executives for Fuji-Q Highland recently rode the Fujiyama roller coaster — with masks on and without screaming once — for a video that ended with the advisory to “please scream inside your heart.”

That wonderful turn of phrase immediately took off on social media, with people embracing it as a sort of 2020 mantra:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: