A Guidance for Japan Theme Park Patrons Takes Off on Social Media: ‘Please Scream Inside Your Heart’
Nations across the world are dealing with reopening businesses with guidances to keep people safe.
One example, reported by the Wall Street Journal, is Japanese theme parks reopening — while making it clear they don’t want people screaming on roller coasters because they “might expel a burst of virus-carrying droplets with a mid-ride utterance.”
Executives for Fuji-Q Highland recently rode the Fujiyama roller coaster — with masks on and without screaming once — for a video that ended with the advisory to “please scream inside your heart.”
That wonderful turn of phrase immediately took off on social media, with people embracing it as a sort of 2020 mantra:
I feel seen. https://t.co/Sm973Rztci
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) July 8, 2020
me when the end of Coco hits https://t.co/hkZij80hdF pic.twitter.com/ZDpTRUqUtW
— Mark Berman (@markberman) July 8, 2020
I’m already an expert at this https://t.co/Jrgu2d75lH
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 8, 2020
If 2020 had a tagline, this would be it https://t.co/I5pQFDw4cY
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) July 8, 2020
"Please scream inside your heart" basically sums up 2020 https://t.co/coi4xc4asP
— Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) July 8, 2020
2020’s slogan has been chosen https://t.co/IEewmzQggf
— Dave Jorgenson 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) July 8, 2020
2020: "Please scream inside your heart." https://t.co/8ldJcQaYVo
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 8, 2020
I’m killing it already and I’m not even on a roller coaster https://t.co/PS9Rm0NRb3
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 8, 2020
I think we've all been screaming inside our hearts for awhile now. https://t.co/9R1f2zraYj
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 8, 2020
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]