Richard Hanania, a right-wing academic promoted by Twitter owner Elon Musk and Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance wrote under a pen name for various racist publications, including Richard Spencer’s AlternativeRight.com, according to a new report from HuffPost.

Hanania — who’s been published by the New York Times, Washington Post, and boasts a popular Substack — opposed miscegenation (“Race mixing is like destroying a unique species or piece of art. It’s shameful”); supported the sterilization of low-IQ populations (“In the same way we lock up criminals and the mentally ill in the interests of society at large, one could argue that we could on the exact same principle sterilize those who are bound to harm future generations through giving birth”); and was explicit about his belief in a racial intellectual hierarchy (“We’ve known for a while through neuroscience and cross-adoption studies… that individuals differ in their inherent capabilities. The races do, too, with whites and Asians on the top and blacks at the bottom”).

In addition to Spencer’s website, Hanania also allegedly wrote for VDare, the Occidental Observer, and Taki’s Magazine — all under the pseudonym Richard Hoste.

In addition to his “race realism” (his term), Hanania also used his pen name to degrade women.

“If a woman lets herself be fat, she’s refusing to put the bear [sic] minimum effort into life necessary to experience love, respect, and esteem,” he wrote in one comment section. “Fat people not only are disgusting to look at; their obesity reflects some ugly personality traits.”

In another instance, Hanania remarked that “women simply didn’t evolve to be the decision makers in society.”

Vance has deemed Hanania his “friend” and “really interesting thinker,” while Musk replied to a tweet from Hanania asserting that to “solve crime” would ” require a revolution in our culture or form of government. We need more policing, incarceration, and surveillance of black people. Blacks won’t appreciate it, whites don’t have the stomach for it.”

Those comments, as well as his support for euthanasia for the mentally ill (“some people might feel ‘pressured’ to commit suicide because they don’t want to be burdens on their families or the government. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with this”) have drawn attention in the past, although the extent of his bigotry was not previously known prior to the HuffPost investigation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com