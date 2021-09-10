ADL Calls on Josh Mandel to Apologize for Comparing New Vaccine Mandates to Nazi Germany

By Josh Feldman Sep 10th, 2021
 

OH Sen candidate Josh Mandel

The Anti-Defamation League is calling on a Republican Senate candidate to apologize for invoking the Nazis in decrying new vaccine mandates.

After President Joe Biden announced those new planned requirements for businesses, Josh Mandel responded by telling people they should not “comply with the tyranny.”

He even said, “When the Gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do.”

The ADL reacted with disgust to Mandel’s commentary and said, “Being asked to wear a mask or take an FDA-approved vaccine is not equivalent to the actions of the Gestapo in Nazi-era Germany or the systemic annihilation of an entire group of people. These comparisons are beyond the pale and need to stop.”

They called on him to apologize.

Mandel responded by insisting he won’t apologize, saying the ADL should be apologizing instead, and accusing them of “play[ing] footsie with Jew-haters.”

Mandel also attacked ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt as a “kapo,” and if you don’t know what that is, here’s a brief history lesson.

The term refers to prisoners in concentration camps who were assigned to oversee and carry out the torment of fellow prisoners. Attacking another Jew with that label is, in the words of former Jewish Chronicle reporter Daniel Sugarman, “the worst insult a Jew can give another Jew.”

There have, unfortunately, been a number of people comparing mask and vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressman Thomas Massie, Alex Berenson, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president, and more.

