Auschwitz Memorial Calls Out Alex Berenson for Vaccine-Holocaust Comparison: ‘Sad Symptom of Moral and Intellectual Decline’

Aug 1st, 2021
 

The Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account called out Alex Berenson for an appalling comparison between vaccinations and the Holocaust.

Berenson, “the pandemic’s wrongest man,” tweeted on Friday, “Impfung macht frei.”

It’s an unmistakable invocation of “arbeit macht frei” (“work makes you free”), the phrase that appeared at the entrances of Nazi concentration camps.

“Impfung” is German for “vaccination.”

Auschwitz Memorial called out Berenson for the comparison and said, “It’s painful to the memory of Auschwitz and its victims to see this symbol abused and violated. ‘Arbeit macht frei’ became one of the icons of human hatred. Using it in a debate about vaccines that save human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intelectual decline.”

This is, unfortunately, not the first time they have had to call out such comparisons. They tweeted similar sentiments after Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted about “Needle Nazis.”

