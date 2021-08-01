Auschwitz Memorial Calls Out Alex Berenson for Vaccine-Holocaust Comparison: ‘Sad Symptom of Moral and Intellectual Decline’

The Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account called out Alex Berenson for an appalling comparison between vaccinations and the Holocaust.

Berenson, “the pandemic’s wrongest man,” tweeted on Friday, “Impfung macht frei.”

Impfung macht frei — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 30, 2021

It’s an unmistakable invocation of “arbeit macht frei” (“work makes you free”), the phrase that appeared at the entrances of Nazi concentration camps.

“Impfung” is German for “vaccination.”

Auschwitz Memorial called out Berenson for the comparison and said, “It’s painful to the memory of Auschwitz and its victims to see this symbol abused and violated. ‘Arbeit macht frei’ became one of the icons of human hatred. Using it in a debate about vaccines that save human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intelectual decline.”

It's painful to the memory of Auschwitz and its victims to see this symbol abused and violated. "Arbeit macht frei" became one of the icons of human hatred. Using it in a debate about vaccines that save human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intelectual decline. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 1, 2021

Honoring and protecting the dignity and memory of people who suffered and were murdered in Auschwitz deserves every time we have. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 1, 2021

This is, unfortunately, not the first time they have had to call out such comparisons. They tweeted similar sentiments after Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted about “Needle Nazis.”

Instrumentalization of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the hateful totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany to argue against vaccination that saves human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 10, 2021

