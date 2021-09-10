Josh Mandel Films Creepy Nazi-Invoking Incitement to Violent Resistance of Covid Mandates: ‘You Know What to Do’

Josh Mandel, a candidate for the Ohio Senate, has filmed a creepy video calling for Americans to resist the Biden administration’s recent Covid-19 mandates.

Mandel made the call in a video message posted to Twitter, in which he accused President Joe Biden of “trampling on our freedom” and “trampling on our liberty.”

Do NOT comply with the tyranny. When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/hLJbcx4ace — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 10, 2021

Mandel refused to call Biden the president during the video, claiming that he is creating a “constitutional crisis” through his new Covid-19 safety guidelines.

During a Thursday speech, Biden announced that the Department of Labor will require employers of 100 workers or more to ensure their employees receive the Covid-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.

“I was driving through this cornfield, I literally came across this sign, this Trump sign,” Mandel added, pointing to a campaign sign for Donald Trump. “He is my president. And I am hoping and praying that the Supreme Court justices that he appointed to the Supreme Court will do the right thing and stand up for the constitution, stand up for our freedom, and stand up for our liberty.”

Mandel then seemed to threaten the justices, urging listeners of his message to resist the mandates if the Supreme Court upholds them.

“And if they don’t,” he said, referring to the justices, “I call on my fellow Americans — do not comply. Do not comply with the tyranny and when the Gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do.”

