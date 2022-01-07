Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy.

Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood.

Each defendant was found guilty in November of varying murder and other charges. Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Gregory McMichael and Bryan were each found guilty of felony murder.

Walmsley sentenced both McMichaels to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bryan, meanwhile, was given a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

Before handing down the sentences, Walmsley blasted the McMichaels for their callous behavior.

“I look at the video of this incident, but there was one part of it that struck me as absolutely chilling,” said Walmsle. “There’s a frame of Travis McMichael lifting the shotgun to fire at Ahmaud Arbery.”

“There’s been discussion about remorse,” added Walmsley. “Remorse is something that’s felt and demonstrated, in this case, getting back to the video, again, after Ahmaud Arbery fell, the McMichaels turned their backs.”

The judge concluded, “They walked away. This was a killing, It was callous. And it occurred, as far as the court is concerned, based upon the evidence because confrontation was being sought.”

