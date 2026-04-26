Franklin Graham Says ‘Hand of God’ Has Spared Trump From Threats On His Life

Evangelist leader Franklin Graham credits the “hand of God” with saving President Donald Trump from multiple attempts to end his life.

Graham wrote on X Sunday, “After three assassination attempts, some people say that President @realDonaldTrump is one lucky man. I don’t think luck has anything to do with it—I believe it is the hand of God.”

After three assassination attempts, some people say that President @realDonaldTrump is one lucky man. I don’t think luck has anything to do with it—I believe it is the hand of God. What do you think? — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 26, 2026

Trump was bundled out of the Washington Hilton ballroom Saturday night after shots were fired in the lobby outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Authorities apprehended the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, before he was able to breach the ballroom doors where the president, Cabinet members, lawmakers, and journalists were gathered for the dinner.

A Secret Service agent was saved by his bulletproof vest when a round struck him, but no one else was injured by the alleged shooter.

The New York Post published a manifesto that the accused gunman allegedly sent to family members about 10 minutes before the attack. The document, signed by Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,” said he was targeting Trump “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

His reason for the alleged assassination attempts was because, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

This marks the third time Trump has been targeted by alleged assassins. In July 2024, his ear was grazed by a bullet as he spoke to a rally crowd in Butler, PA. Twenty-year-old Thomas Crooks was shot and killed by security. The second happened in September 24 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, FL. Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested and is serving a life sentence.

Graham, the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, has repeatedly said that Trump was “raised up” by God to lead the United States, and has praised Trump as “the most pro-Christian, pro-life president in my lifetime.”

He has been criticized for justifying Trump’s more controversial words and actions, including the recent Jesus meme that Trump posted and later claimed portrayed him as a doctor, and his war of words with Pope Leo XIV.

“I would hope that the President and Pope Leo can meet at some point, and that the Pope would have the opportunity to thank the President for his efforts to protect religious liberty for Catholics and people of all faiths,” Graham wrote.

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