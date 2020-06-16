An Air Force sergeant has been charged with the May 29 killing of a federal police officer after already facing charges of murder and attempted murder for allegedly ambushing two Santa Cruz County deputies during a May protest.

Authorities said the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Carillo, used a protest over the death of George Floyd to fatally shoot Federal Protective Services officer Dave Underwood, 53, in Oakland, California. Carillo’s suspected driver, Robert Justus, faces charges of attempted murder and aiding and abetting murder.

“We believe Carrillo and Justice had chosen this date because the planned protest in Oakland provided an opportunity for them to target multiple law enforcement personnel and avoid apprehension to the large crowds attending the demonstrations, as described in detail in the complaint,” Jack Bennett, special agent in charge of the FBI, said at a Tuesday press conference.

Authorities said Carrillo used “his own blood” to write phrases linked to the so-called “Boogaloo” movement on hijacked cars associated with the killing. U.S. Attorney David Anderson described the movement as one “used by extremists to reference a violent uprising or impending war in the United States.”

The Anti-Defamation League defined “boogaloo” in November as “extremists’ new slang term for a coming civil war,” adding the name derives from the 1984 movie “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” Adherents range from white supremacists to militia groups.

Carrillo was arrested over the weekend for a separate, June 6 attack that killed police Sgt. Damon Guztwiller, 38, and injured a second deputy. Charging documents allege Carrillo shot at the deputies while throwing pipe bombs at them.

Watch above via CNN.

