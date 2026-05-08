Reporter Confronts Trump Over Iran School Bombing: ‘Who Fired That Missile?’

President Donald Trump sidestepped a question about a likely U.S. strike on an Iranian girls’ elementary school in which nearly 175 people were killed, most of them children.

On the first day of the Iran war on Feb. 28, a missile struck the school in Minab in southern Iran. Trump initially claimed the school was hit by an Iranian projectile, but an analysis by The New York Times shows that the school was almost certainly struck by the U.S. military.

Video evidence shows a Tomahawk cruise missile hitting the school. Only five countries are known to possess Tomahawks: the U.S., Australia, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Japan. Of those, only the U.S. is participating in the Iran war. Not even Israel, which started the conflict with the U.S., has the missiles. When asked about the strike on March 4, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that “we’re investigating that.”

Trump took questions from reporters on Friday evening outside the White House, where Niall Stanage of The Hill asked about the bombing.

“We’re at a point, almost 10 weeks after a missile hit a girls’ school in Iran,” Stanage noted. “Who fired that missile?”

“So, uh, that’s under study right now,” Trump replied. “And we’ll give you a report as soon as we have it.”

The U.S. and Iran are currently in a ceasefire of sorts. On Thursday, the two countries exchanged fire amid the pause in the conflict. Trump referred to the latest U.S. strikes on the country as “a love tap.” Meanwhile, Iran is continuing to restrict travel through the vital Strait of Hormuz, which has sent oil and gas prices surging.

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!