‘How Dare He Stand By Complicitly!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin Accuses Marco Rubio of Turning His Back on Latinos

The View’s Sunny Hostin unleashed on Secretary of State Marco Rubio for what she sees as his standing by “idly” while minorities are persecuted under the Trump administration.

Hostin’s comments came during a discussion on Friday about Rubio’s chances if he runs for president in 2028.

“The odds-on favorite for the Republican nominee for 2028 as of today are absolutely Marco Rubio,” declared Alyssa Farah Griffin.

That assertion rankled Hostin.

“Well then, the Republicans are going to lose because I do not think that Marco Rubio can remove the stench of the Trump administration from his very being!” Hostin exclaimed to audience applause. She continued:

He is the son of immigrants from Cuba that came here in 1956. How dare he stand by complicitly and allow Latinos to be rounded up, allow American citizens to be shot in the face and shot in the chest and shot in the back. How dare he allow the voting — stand by idly — while the Voting Rights Act is gutted, and disenfranchising African American voting. Something that African Americans, who built this joint for free, who built this country for free, be disenfranchised of their vote. And at the moment as the Secretary of State, immigrants from travel ban countries are currently in limbo. The Trump administration has expanded travel restrictions to include 39 countries facing full or partial bans. And a lot, Black and Brown countries. And what about Haiti? You think a Haitian should — is allowed to be here with their temporary status just thrown away and going back to a country that is in complete political turmoil when his very parents left political turmoil and found asylum here? Disgusting!

Co-host Ana Navarro stepped in with a correction.

“Can I tell you something? They didn’t leave political turmoil. They left, as you mentioned, in 1956. So, they left before the Cuban Revolution. They left because they were poor. They left like so many people leave Mexico, leave some other countries, because they were looking for better — for economic opportunities.”

“Even worse! Even worse then on Marco Rubio,” Hostin said.

“And his grandfather at one point had a deportation order. His grandfather, whom he adored, had a deportation order against him. Would have been deported under Trump,” Navarro added.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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