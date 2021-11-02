Alec Baldwin Posts Comments from Rust Crew Member Calling Reports of Unsafe Set ‘Bullsh*t’

Alec Baldwin shared a lengthy statement on Instagram from a Rust crew member who said the reports of an “unsafe, chaotic” set are “bullshit.”

In a series of posts Tuesday night, Baldwin shared a Facebook comment from costume designer Terese Magpale Davis slamming “blatantly false accusations [in] the media.”

“I worked on this movie,” Davis said. “The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit.”

The post claims that “no one was too tired to do their jobs” and the camera crew didn’t go to their hotels because they weren’t “fancy enough.”

They tried to renegotiate their contracts halfway through the show and hold the producers over a barrel by walking out. They literally said they deserved more money and NICER hotels than the rest of the crew because they were BETTER than the rest of the crew. These guys are not heroes. They only cared about themselves.

The lengthy comment is in response to reports about seriously unsafe conditions on the movie set leading up to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Lost Angeles Times reported that crew members told them there were previous gun safety issues on set and that Hutchins herself was “advocating for safer conditions for her team” on set.

Davis claims they had “several safety meetings” and “our AD never seemed flippant about safety.”

“Am I angry with him? Yes. But I won’t jump on the bandwagon and pretend that he was uncaring about our safety the whole way through.”

Davis even accused people of using Hutchins “to be the poster child for better hours.”

You can read the full statement Baldwin shared below.

