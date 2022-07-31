The Meathead believes that he and Archie Bunker would be on the same page about former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Jim Acosta on CNN Saturday, famed actor and director Rob Reiner — who starred on All in the Family as Mike Stivic — believes that the show’s lead Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O’Connor, would have abandoned Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Archie Bunker was famously a staunch conservative and pronounced bigot, who regularly duked it out with his progressive son-in-law Stivic — whom he callously referred to as “Meathead.”

And yet despite the two characters almost never seeing eye-to-eye politically, Reiner believes they would have come together over Jan. 6.

“I do think that Archie would have been really upset to see cops beaten by insurgents,” Reiner said. “And then to find out as time goes by that trump was at the hub of all this, and it was Trump’s operation altogether, I think he would have gone the way of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.”

Reiner’s sentiments mirror those of All in the Family creator Norman Lear. In a New York Times op-ed this week, Lear said that Bunker would’ve voted for Trump, but changed his mind about him after the attacks.

“For all his faults, Archie loved his country and he loved his family, even when they called him out on his ignorance and bigotries,” Lear wrote. “If Archie had been around 50 years later, he probably would have watched Fox News. He probably would have been a Trump voter. But I think that the sight of the American flag being used to attack Capitol Police would have sickened him. I hope that the resolve shown by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and their commitment to exposing the truth, would have won his respect.”

Watch above, via CNN.

