Alleged Capitol Insurrectionist To Be Detained For Illegally Shooting Mountain Lion

A man indicted last month by a Washington, D.C. grand jury for assaulting a Metropolitan police officer, illegal entering the Capitol, engaging in physical violence, and other acts during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is accused of illegally shooting a mountain lion in March.

Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Colorado told a law enforcement officer at a park in the state he used a .357 magnum to shoot and kill a mountain lion on March 31, CBS Denver reports. Upon running a background check, the officer learned Montgomery had pleaded guilty to robbery in 1996. It is illegal for felons in Colorado to use, possess, or carry a firearm. Montgomery claimed he is allowed to possess a weapon for hunting as part of his plea agreement, but he did not provide authorities with the alleged documents showing he is supposedly allowed to do so.

Montgomery was arrested on Jan. 17 for his alleged role in the Capitol insurrection, and has been on pretrial release since. Last week, federal prosecutors filed a motion seeking his detainment, which was granted by a judge on Friday. It is expected a deal will be reached whereby Montgomery will agree to 24-hour home confinement and GPS monitoring. He will also not be allowed to possess any firearms, according to the report.

Montgomery owns a hunting business called Pmonte Outdoors, whose website claims he’s been in the business since 2001, which was five years after his plea agreement for robbery.

In a separate incident from earlier this year, Montgomery was accused of stalking a bobcat for 11 miles with his dogs before the dogs killed the animal, which violates state law.

After the insurrection, Montgomery posted a photo of the Senate chamber on Facebook. “We stormed the Senate…opened those Chamber door [sic] for Transparency!” In a separate post he wrote, “[Y]ou guys got to quit being scared to get in trouble! The USA is in trouble! I’ll go down fighting before I’m scared anymore of getting in trouble.”

