‘Is It Wrong? Maybe’: Fox’s Tomi Lahren Is Skeptical James Comey Will Get Convicted — But Is Happy Trump’s DOJ Is Going After Him Anyway

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren said she is skeptical ex-FBI Director James Comey will be convicted of threatening the life of President Donald Trump, but that the new charges against Comey serves as a bit of “payback” for all the “frivolous lawsuits” brought against Trump while he was out of office.

Lahren shared her take on the latest indictment of Comey on The Big Weekend Show on Saturday.

“I will say this — do I think that this has legs? Maybe not,” Lahren said, while letting out a small laugh. “But I think what maybe the message here is all the things they did to President Trump to keep him in court with frivolous lawsuits and this and that and we’re just going to make your life miserable — maybe that’s a little bit of payback.”

“Is it wrong? Maybe. Is it understandable? Probably,” she continued. “So that’s where I land on this. I think Comey should just go off on his seashell walk, not post about it, and just leave us all alone.”

She weighed in a few days after Comey was hit with a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury in North Carolina. The first count was for knowingly and willfully threatening to kill the president, and the second was for knowingly and willfully transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche did not want to share too many details about the case while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, but he said the “conduct” involved happened on May 15, 2025.

That was the same day Comey posted an image on Instagram of sea shells on a beach that read “86 47”; Comey captioned the photo “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” That post was read by many to be an endorsement of killing Trump, whom is the 47th president.

Blanche scoffed when a reporter asked him to explain “where does free speech end and an actual threat of violence begin?”

“I don’t know what critics say that, especially today. But it’s not a very difficult line to look at, and it’s not in my mind a difficult line for one to crossover one way or another,” Blanche said. “You are not allowed to threaten the president of the United States of America. That’s not my decision — that’s Congress’ decision, in a statute that they passed, that we charge multiple times a year.”

The Big Weekend Show discussed the case after running a story on restaurant workers posting on social media that “86 47” didn’t mean kill Trump, but was rather a common service industry term to boot someone.

Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White backed up Lahren, saying Comey was now “sort of having to live by the standards he himself helped create with his lawfare campaign against the president.”

And co-host Joey Jones said he “can’t blame [Trump] at all” for wanting to get revenge on Comey.

“I think as long as the folks that were involved in going after Trump are around and as long as Trump is around, lawfare is a part of it,” Jones said. “Use it against me, I can use it against you. It is tit-for-tat.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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