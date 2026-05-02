Tucker Carlson Regrets Interviewing Nick Fuentes — Then Says He’s Talked to ‘Far Worse’ People Like Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee 

Tucker Carlson regrets his much-publicized and much-criticized interview with Nick Fuentes, saying it was “totally not worth it” because it led to an onslaught of people branding him a “Nazi.” The former Fox News star added the interview “didn’t imperil [his] soul” since he has interviewed “far worse” people like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Carlson talked about Fuentes a lot in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday.

“I wish I hadn’t done the Fuentes interview,” he said after much discussion about Fuentes, who has called Adolf Hitler “really f*cking cool” among a number of other twisted claims.

“Really?” NYT reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked.

“Yeah, it was totally not worth it. It was kind of interesting, I guess. But I added to the distraction,” Carlson said. “What I really wanted to talk about was where we were going in this war with Iran. And I spent like a month getting calls from people being like, ‘You’re a Nazi!'” And I wish I hadn’t done that.”

He continued, “It didn’t imperil my soul. I’ve interviewed far worse people than Nick Fuentes, like Mike Huckabee — far worse person than Nick Fuentes, hurt many more people than Nick Fuentes. Same with Ted Cruz. So I don’t think it affected me. I interview people I disagree with all the time, and often I’m polite to them, including war criminals.”

Carlson then said Cruz was the only person he’s interviewed where he’s been” really impolite,” because he finds the Republican lawmaker “just so repulsive.”

He explained he felt Cruz was more repulsive than Fuentes because, “Ted Cruz is a sitting U.S. senator who has called for the killing of people who did nothing wrong, whole populations, who advocated for this war. Nick Fuentes is a kid. He’s like 26 or 27.”

His answers comes after Carlson conducted what many felt was a chummy podcast interview with Fuentes in October 2025. That interview has been watched more than 7 million times, according to YouTube’s view counter.

Garcia-Navarro said earlier in her interview with Carlson that his conversation with Fuentes was “pretty friendly.”

“People say that. I mean, whatever, I’m naughty for talking to Fuentes,” Carlson said.

When Garcia-Navarro said his interview was “prosecutorial” with Huckabee, compared to his “friendly” approach to Fuentes, Carlson said that if he agreed with everything Fuentes said, “I would just say so.”

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