Trump Reveals Iran Sent New Offer, But Doubts It’s ‘Acceptable’ Because Foe Has Not ‘Paid a Big Enough Price’ for War

President Donald Trump briefly met with reporters on the tarmac in Doral, Florida, on Saturday, where he was asked about Iran’s new peace proposal.

“They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” Trump said, indicating he would review the latest proposal aboard Air Force One.

“I’ll let you know about it later,” he said.

One reporter said, “Last night, you said we might be better off not making a deal with Iran.”

“Well, I wouldn’t have to,” Trump said, before adding, “I didn’t say that. I said that if we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we’re not leaving right now. We’re going to do it so nobody has to go back in two years or five years.”

Another reporter asked, “Under what circumstances would you restart military strikes on targets?”

“Well, I don’t want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter,” Trump scoffed.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad,” he answered. “But right now, we’ll see. But, you know, it’s a possibility that could happen. Certainly.”

Trump was then asked about telling Congress that the hostilities in Iran have been “terminated.”

“How can you say that, given that the naval blockade is still being militarily enforced?” he was asked.

“Well, it’s a very friendly blockade,” Trump said. “Nobody’s even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging. Just so you understand, many presidents have been involved in things at are very big. They never had to go through anything with respect to Congress. They considered it to be totally unconstitutional. And the Democrats in Congress had pushed this. and probably a couple of Republicans. They’re hurting our negotiating ability, which is infinite right now. And they shouldn’t be doing it. It’s never happened before. No other president’s done it. And I’m not going to be the first.”

As soon as he was aboard Air Force One, Trump posted the following on Truth Social:

I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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