Conservative author Ann Coulter piled on her criticisms of Donald Trump’s war in Iran by bringing Spirit Airlines into the mix on Saturday.

The ultra low-cost airline announced Friday night that it was suspending operations after failing to secure a $500 million federal bailout from the Trump administration in exchange for a stake in the company.

On Saturday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy denied that the soaring cost of jet fuel due to the Iran war was to blame for the airline’s demise. But Coulter disagreed.

“It was high fuel costs that was the final death knell for Spirit — caused by a pointless war that has left everyone worse off,” Coulter posted to X.

It was high fuel costs that was the final death knell for Spirit — caused by a pointless war that has left everyone worse off. https://t.co/biIfFk3qrQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 2, 2026

Interestingly, Coulter agreed with liberal MS NOW commentator Stephanie Ruhle on the reason why Spirit shut down at this particular moment, after having declared bankruptcy before.

“Spirit danced with bankruptcy & was plagued by management issues for quite some time,” Ruhle posted. “Then – this unprofitable organization – with almost no cushion got hit with soaring jet fuel costs. That is the story.”

Spirit danced with bankruptcy & was plagued by management issues for quite some time. Then – this unprofitable organization- with almost no cushion got hit with soaring jet fuel costs.

That is the story. https://t.co/ulKck4w58S — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 2, 2026

Ruhle also posted:

2 things can be true.

– the Biden Administration blocked a JetBlue/Spirit merger out of market consolidation concerns & now here we are with one company gone.

– the final blow that caused Spirit to fall was skyrocketing jet fuel prices caused by the war in Iran.

2 things can be true.

– the Biden Administration blocked a JetBlue/Spirit merger out of market consolidation concerns & now here we are with one company gone.

– the final blow that caused Spirit to fall was skyrocketing jet fuel prices caused by the war in Iran. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 2, 2026

Coulter has spoken out against Trump ever since he launched the military campaign against Iran, and even accused him of committing “war crimes.”

Two weeks ago when Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz reopened, Coulter posted sarcastically, “Yay. The Strait that was open before we began bombing Iran is open again. Everybody pretend this is a huge victory for Trump so he’ll end this catastrophe.”

Of course, Iran never really reopened the strait, causing Trump to declare a U.S. Naval blockade on ships trying to enter the waterway that’s vital for transport of 20% of the world’s oil.

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