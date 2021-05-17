Former Trump Official Alyssa Farah Blames Him For Capitol Violence: ‘The Words Are There. We Know What He Said’

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah, who resigned as White House communications director more than a month before the end of the former president’s term, condemned the rhetoric that led to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on Sunday night, Farah commended Liz Cheney for telling the truth about the 2020 election (i.e. that Donald Trump lost it) and warned against the Republican Party embracing those who sought to overturn the election.

“The GOP is careening down what I would say is both a strategically unwise path but also a morally reprehensible one,” Farah said. “Liz Cheney did the right thing.”

Hasan noted that Farah “admirably” referred to the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol as “terrorists” who had been inspired by Trump’s lies about the election.

“Would you accept the logic of your own argument that your former boss, former President of the United States Donald Trump, is an inciter of terrorism?” Hasan asked.

“He played a role in inciting the violence on the Capitol,” Farah said. “It’s very clear. The words are there. We know what he said. And we know how the people who stormed the Capitol interpreted it. Many of them are on the record now and have said this is what we thought the president wanted us do. And it’s tragic.”

“There was a time when I was proud to work for Trump,” Farah said, pointing to the economic successes of the Trump administration. “But all of that is overshadowed by this myth that we’re continuing to perpetuate.”

Hasan proceeded to interrogate Farah on critics who would counter that her December exit from the Trump White House was “too little too late” given his conduct for the previous four years.

Farah defended her decision to remain in the Trump administration for more than three years, citing the importance of “public service”.

“Doesn’t public service involve you also saying, I can’t work for a racist bully who tells black and brown women to go back to where they came from?” Hasan asked. “How do you go back to work the next day and say I’m a senior official for a president who says racist things like that?”

Farah said that as someone who is Lebanese and Syrian, dealing with Trump was “challenging,” but that she counseled him to condemn white supremacy and other forms of bigotry.

When asked if she would support Trump for a potential run for president in 2024, Farah said she would not.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

