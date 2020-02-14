comScore
'I Call Bullshit'

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

By Reed RichardsonFeb 14th, 2020, 2:03 am
Attorney General William Barr

United States election. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images.

Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice Department, but lots of political observers detected a distinct lack of sincerity in Barr’s supposed “complaint.”

When Barr told ABC News that Trump’s online broadsides “make it impossible to do my job,” a torrent of criticism rushed back at the attorney general, much of it arguing that Barr seems to be doing the job as Trump would define it — by protecting his allies and investigating his critics — just fine.

However, there was at least one notable media personality who took Barr’s comments at face value — and to be outraged over the attorney general for daring to contradict Trump.

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: