Lou Dobbs trained his rhetorical fire on Bill Barr for what he saw as a deep, public betrayal of President Donald Trump by the attorney general.

On his Thursday night show, the Fox Business host and Trump confidante lit up Barr for his appearance in an ABC News interview earlier that day, in which the head of the DOJ complained that the president’s Twitter rants about the Justice Department “make it impossible to do my job.”

Trump is “expressing himself fully, freely, and directly to the American people, and he’s not going through the sage intermediaries of the national left-wing media,” Dobbs crowed, defending the president’s public complaints about his own administration.

“I guess I am so disappointed in Bill Barr, I have to say this — it’s a damn shame when he doesn’t get what this president has gone through, and what the American people have gone through, and what his charge is as attorney general,” Dobbs ranted.

He followed that up with a long list of grievances aimed at Barr and his failure to root out the supposedly vast Deep State conspiracy within the DOJ that Dobbs claims is undermining the president’s agenda. He began with griping about the slow pace of the internal DOJ investigation of misconduct being led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, which many conservatives like Dobbs believe will provide final retribution for FBI surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign as well as the Mueller investigation.

“Where the hell is the [Durham] report!”

“Where the hell are the indictments!”

“Where the hell are the charges against the politically corrupt Deep State within the Justice Department, the FBI!”

“And why in the hell aren’t we hearing apologies from someone in that rancid, corrupt department about what they permitted?”

“But then to hear this…attorney general complain about this president, who is fighting every one of those damn people to do the right thing and get this country straightened out and it’s mission to do so and not to carp about his boss,” Dobbs spat out. “And, by the way, I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department. This Justice Department, as does everyone, works for the president. It’s part of the executive branch.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

