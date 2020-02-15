America 2020: Trump Retweets Gross Viral Video of Texas Mayor Taking a Dump on Hot Mic — From Anti-Trump Account

President Donald Trump retweeted a viral video Saturday morning that consisted of a Texas mayor forgetting to cut his lapel mic when he went to the bathroom, and the ensuing noises. The Twitter user Trump boosted is outspokenly anti-Trump, as well.

Sometime between 7:22 am and 8:04 am Saturday morning — the times of the surrounding tweets — Trump retweeted a video from the account of a user named Paul Samuel. Samuel wrote “THIS IS HILARIOUS,” and added “Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened.”

THIS IS HILARIOUS

Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened. pic.twitter.com/zXuyBxTo7E — Paul Samuel (@PaulSam27131285) February 14, 2020

The video is from 2015, and features the embarrassing predicament of Mayor Dale Ross of Georgetown, Texas, who got mic’ed up for the April 28 city council meeting, but then left the device turned on as he went off to the can to let loose an epic number two.

Trump was apparently so amused by the video that he didn’t notice the rest of Samuel’s timeline, which is chock full of anti-Trump sentiments, including an entirely new genre of humor: the “He’s so Trumb” joke:

After listening to @realDonaldTrump explain how viruses don’t like warm weather here’s a new word for the English language. TRUMB for example He’s so TRUMB he:

– tripped over a cordless phone.

– stole a free sample.

– signs his name with a spellchecker RT for more TRUMB-jokes pic.twitter.com/BJv4xqXtk8 — Paul Samuel (@PaulSam27131285) February 14, 2020

In case Trump undoes his retweet, here’s a screenshot for posterity.

Watch the viral clip above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]