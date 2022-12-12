Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes To Remain Off Air As Internal GMA Investigation Continues: Report

It appears the GMA anchors turned romantic partners, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will remain off the air for the time being.

According to Page Six, ABC news staffers received the update via email, Monday morning from ABC News president Kim Godwin.

This news comes just a week after the ABC news president decided to pull both anchors from the air.

The new email revealed that while the internal investigation is still ongoing, both anchors will remain on leave while other anchors will rotate in hosting their GMA3 show.

The message, obtained by Page Six, said, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” Godwin said.

News of the couple’s affair broke in November via The Daily Mail. At the time, they had both been married to their respective partners for twelve years.

Since then, rumors have circulated that the relationship has rocked the boat at Good Morning America and ABC, with many anchors upset, including Robin Roberts and David Muir.

Although the relationship was mutual, the internal probe will allow ABC News to make sure no contracts were violated during the affair.

According to TMZ, the investigation will examine if the couple used company resources to aid their affair, such as private cars or “pressuring staffers to keep the relationship on the DL.”

