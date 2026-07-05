‘Definitely Felt a Big Bang!’ Delta Pilots Report Plane Was Hit By Fireworks Over Chicago

A Delta Airlines pilot landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport on July 4th reported that he felt a “big bang” when his Airbus A319 was hit by fireworks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Flight 1076 was struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, as the aircraft was making its descent into Chicago.

The BBC reported that before the incident, air traffic controllers warned the pilot of the presence of fireworks.

“Delta 1076… use caution, there are multiple homes near the approach end shooting off fireworks,” the controller said. Shortly thereafter, the pilot reported, “We just had a firework hit our plane. We’re just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt the big bang.” Air traffic control replied, “There have been multiple reports, as you can imagine. The city is aware. They said they would notify the Chicago police. But, you know, I don’t know what they’ll do.”

The air traffic controller then radioed the next plane in line to land, warning, “Southwest 223, just for your information, the preceding Airbus said they were struck by a firework approximately 200 AGL.”

AGL stands for “above ground level,” in aviation-speak.

“Whew!” exclaimed CNN’s Fredericka Whitfield. “Well, Delta says the aircraft landed safely and is now being inspected. Authorities are looking into how fireworks may have gotten that close to planes at that airport.”

None of the 52 passengers and six crew members onboard was hurt in the incident, and the plane was able to safely taxi to the gate.

Upon inspection, Chicago police said the firework caused minor paint damage to the plane’s exterior. Delta planned to thoroughly evaluate the plane’s mechanics to make sure the plane was good to fly.

Before the mammoth fireworks show in Washington, D.C., late Saturday and into Sunday, the BBC reported that flights were suspended at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Flights were also suspended around noon on Saturday to make way for military flyovers of the National Mall for America’s 250th celebrations.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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