President Donald Trump, during his weather-delayed speech at the Great American State Fair late Saturday, made a claim about the Declaration of Independence which seems to misrepresent the founding document.

During his remarks, which took place in the 11 p.m. ET hour Saturday night after inclement weather forced a delay, the president made this claim about the Declaration of Independence:

“And as our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one Almighty God. And a Communist will never say that. That’s for sure.”

However, the Declaration of Independence makes no reference to people being made in the image of one Almighty God. The document reads, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

It added, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

A version of the clip which gained traction on X included a community note which pointed out that the Declaration does not allude to people being made in God’s image.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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