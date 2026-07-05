President Donald Trump personally appealed to the head of FIFA on behalf of U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun — who has been cleared to play in the team’s next match in a shocking ruling suspending the red card he received in a prior match, which would have made him ineligible.

According to The New York Times, Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday after Balogun received a red card in the U.S. team’s match against Bosnia and Herzogovina. Per the rules of the World Cup, a player who is given a red card is ineligible for his team’s next match. But in a stunning ruling on Sunday, FIFA — the governing body of the World Cup — announced Balogun will be allowed to play for the U.S. on Monday against Belgium.

The controversial ruling, as well as the revelation that Trump personally spoke with Infantino, is certain to invite further scutiny about the relationship between the head of FIFA and the U.S. president. Infantino, in 2025, announced the creation of the FIFA Peace Prize, and awarded it to Trump.

“This is what we want from a leader; A leader that cares about the people,” Infantino said, at the ceremony where he presented Trump with the award. “We want to live in a safe world, in a safe environment. We want to unite – that’s what we do here today, that’s what we’ll do at the (FIFA) World Cup, Mr President.”

FIFA, in the official justification for its decision, cited Article 27 of its bylaws — which states they have the ability to “fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

The initial decision of the red card was criticized by some, as Balogun appeared to lack intent when he landed awkwardly on the ankle of a Bosnian player. But the ruling allowing him to play on Monday has come under fire — with some critics alleging favoritism towards the World Cup’s host nation, and favoritism from Infantino towards Trump personally.

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