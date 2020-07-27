Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he’s talking to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign about joining his administration if the former Vice President wins in the 2020 election.

“I’ve been talking to his team about taking on some kind of role in the administration,” Yang told Yahoo News. “I’m on the record saying if I can help solve some of the problems I land on, then I’d love to.”

On the campaign trail, Yang got a lot of attention for his outsider approach, his personal style, and for attracting a following of young people known as the “Yang Gang.” He dropped out of the race on Feb. 11.

Yang, who is now a CNN contributor after ending his surprise campaign, endorsed Biden on March 10.

“I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and I’ve always said I’m going to support whoever the nominee is so I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party but the next president of the United States,” Yang said.

