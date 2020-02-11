BREAKING: Andrew Yang Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is dropping out of the 2020 race.

Per PBS, Yang’s campaign manager Zach Graumann confirmed the news and said, “By the numbers, the decision was pretty clear. It doesn’t feel honest to keep taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party. It’s obviously a difficult decision, but we believe the right one.”

The announcement dropped as New Hampshire results started coming in tonight.

Yang got a lot of attention for his outsider approach, his personal style on the campaign trail, and for attracting a sizable following known as the “Yang Gang.”

Graumann, PBS reports, didn’t say he plans to endorse anyone right away.

You can watch part of Yang’s speech below, via Fox News:

