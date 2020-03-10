Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden live on CNN Tuesday night, noting how difficult a decision it was, and saying Biden must do the work of uniting the party, particularly the disappointed young people who buoyed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ candidacy.

Yang said that Biden asked him for his endorsement last week and it was difficult to say no to him, but he wanted to let the Democratic process play out, and he believes it has.

“I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and I’ve always said I’m going to support whoever the nominee is so I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party but the next president of the United States,” Yang said.

He said that having supported Sanders in 2016, the Vermont senator was an inspiration for his run this time around.

But Yang also cautioned Biden that he must bring the party together and not ignore the way young people are feeling.

“What I’d say is that we need to start doing the work of improving Americans lives on the ground because too many Americans have seen their way of life disintegrate and Bernie has been calling out the problems and tapping into the frustration in the right way. And so if Joe says this is going to be return to business as usual, he’s in danger of losing many of the young people that came out for Bernie, that supported my campaign. He has to show that, look, we know that this economy is not working for many, many Americans, millions of Americans who feel left behind and you can’t just say we’re going to swing the pendulum back to the Obama-Biden years. We have to actually start doing the work that activated people to vote for Donald Trump, that activated people to get out for Bernie Sanders. I believe Joe is open to that message.”

Watch the full video above, via CNN.

