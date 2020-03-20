Andy Cohen Announces He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Andy Cohen announced on social media Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes on the heels of Cohen announcing plans for an “at-home” edition of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday featuring Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes, and Ramona Singer.

Earlier today Cohen told Variety, “My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

But in an Instagram post hours later, Cohen said he has tested positive and is not going ahead with shows from home for now so he can “focus on getting better.”

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen said.

