Anonymous protestors satirically trolled President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his support for Confederate statues when they briefly erected a bronze likeness of Jeffrey Epstein outside the Albuquerque City Hall, telling the press: “Maybe we just need more statues of people like Epstein because that’s historical too.”

The Epstein statue appeared outside City Hall early on Wednesday morning, according to a news report from local Fox affiliate, KRQE-TV. The Antlion Art Collective took credit for the stunt and sent a photo purportedly showing one of their members standing next to the statue. One the protestors later spoke with a KRQE reporter after asking that his voice be altered and identity hidden.

“You know, so many statues are being taken down, but you know, people are saying that they’re bad people, so you know maybe we just need more statues of people like Epstein because that’s historical too,” the anonymous protestor said in a phone interview with KRQE’s Annalisa Pardo. “So we maybe need statues of people like Epstein. Maybe schools can even have statue parks with people like Hitler, and Mao and Lenin just so that we can really remember history.”

Pardo noted that the statue was clearly meant as a satirical political statement. Trump has offered up a number of vocal defenses of Confederate symbology in the past few days, bizarrely calling them “gestures of healing” and blasting their removal by vandals as attempts to “demolish our heritage.” On Wednesday, Trump upped the ante even more, by threatening to veto the massive defense bill because it contains an amendment from Sen. Elizabeth Warren that would strip Confederate soldiers’ names off of U.S. military bases.

The collective clearly zeroed in on Trump personally by choosing his former friend, Epstein, to parody what it called the “a statue is just a statue” logic. “Epstein was accused of sexual assaulting dozens of young women and girls over many years, some during the time he lived at his Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico,” Pardo noted in her report.

Watch the video above, via KRQE-TV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]