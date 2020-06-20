During his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday evening, President Donald Trump discussed the protesters who have torn down Confederate statues, calling them an “unhinged left-wing mob” who is “trying to vandalize our history” and “demolish our heritage.”

Protests have swept across the country over the past several weeks, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and expanding to include broader issues of police brutality and racial equality. At some of the protests, statues and other monuments have been vandalized or torn down. Most of the statues that were targeted were Confederate leaders, but some were not, targeted because they had owned slaves at some point or other reasons.

“The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history,” said Trump, “desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments, tear down our statues, and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control.”

“We are not conforming — that’s why we are here actually,” the president continued as the crowd cheered.

“This cruel campaign of censorship and exclusion violates everything we hold dear as Americans. They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new oppressive regime in its place. They want to defund and dissolve our police departments. Think of that. When I heard it for the first time two weeks ago, I said they are only kidding. They are nuts.”

“These people are stone cold crazy, they’re crazy,” said Trump. “So if you want to save your heritage, you want to save the beautiful heritage of ours. We have a great heritage. We’re a great country. You’re so lucky I’m president, that’s all I can tell you.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

