Robert F. Kenney Jr., one of the country’s most well-known anti-vaxxers, hosted a holiday party last week where guests were urged to be vaccinated or to test for Covid-19 before attending.

Politico’s White House Correspondent Daniel Lippman reports that Kennedy blamed the request on his wife, Cheryl Hines (made famous by Curb Your Enthusiasm), and claimed he had not seen the e-vite for the party.

“I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy commented to Lippman, who also reported that, “There was also no effort to verify vaccination or testing status of the attendees before entering.”

The fact that Kennedy’s holiday party e-vite urging vaccinations made headlines is a testament to the strength and national influence of his “anti-vaccine juggernaut,” which was profiled by the Associated Press this week.

Kennedy runs a charity called the Children’s Health Defense, which has seen its fundraising more than doubled during the pandemic, pulling in $6.4 million in 2020. The AP reports that “Since the pandemic started, Children’s Health Defense has expanded the reach of its newsletter, which uses slanted information, cherry-picked facts and conspiracy theories to spread distrust of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Kennedy also published a best-selling and controversial book last month entitled, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

