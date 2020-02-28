Appeals Court Dismisses Effort from House Judiciary Dems to Get Don McGahn to Testify

You may remember the House Judiciary Committee’s ongoing efforts to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify given his knowledge of events detailed in the Mueller report.

A federal judge last November ruled that McGahn must testify and rejected the idea of “absolute immunity,” though it was expected at the time the DOJ would appeal.

And now, a federal appeals court has ruled that McGahn cannot be compelled to testify. Per the Washington Post:

Former White House counsel Donald McGahn can defy a congressional subpoena, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Friday in a decision siding with President Trump, who had blocked top advisers from testifying as part of the impeachment proceedings. The 2-1 ruling by a three-judge panel, if it stands, means Trump’s former lawyer cannot be compelled to appear on Capitol Hill, and comes after Democrats lost their bid to call additional witnesses during Trump’s Senate trial.

You can read the full ruling here, via CNN.

