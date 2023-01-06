Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested At Jan 6 Protest In D.C.: ‘Capitol Police Suck A**!’

Multiple videos on Friday appeared showed the mother of Ashli Babbitt being arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on the second anniversary of the January 6 riot.

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Babbitt, was identified in the videos and her name was later confirmed by a Capitol Police statement. Babbit died during the riot after she was shot by a Capitol police officer as she and other rioters attempted to break through a door.

One video shows Witthoeft being detained. Other officers are attempting to move a crowd of protesters out of the road and onto the sidewalk. One protester accuses the police of killing Babbitt. An officer can later be heard denying this accusation.

“Move to the sidewalk. If you don’t move to the sidewalk, you’re going to be placed under arrest,” one officer tells the crowd. He also tells the group they are blocking traffic.

Asked to confirm Witthoeft’s identity, Capitol Police pointed to a public statement confirming her name as someone arrested by police. Authorities accused protesters of not having a permit to demonstrate and singled out one woman in the group who refused to cooperate with police.

The statement read:

Around 1:45 p.m., the woman was arrested for two Capitol Traffic Regulations – §16.3.20 Obey An Order, as well as §16.3.40 Blocking And Obstructing Roadways. The person was identified as 58 year old Micki Witthoeft. As is typical for this charge, Ms. Witthoeft was processed and released this afternoon after being given a citation to appear in court at a later date.

In another video of the incident, Witthoeft declares, “Capitol Police suck ass!”

Ashli Babbit‘s mom getting arrested at the Capitol on the second anniversary of the #J6 riot Is all the schadenfreude I needed today😂#FAFO #InsurrectionistLoser #Yoinked #ByeMicki pic.twitter.com/jAN4m6slFF — Baldy Banks (@BaldyBanks) January 6, 2023

🚨 BREAKING ‼️

They arrested Ashli Babbitt’s mom, Micki, for jaywalking!

I guess she’s lucky they didn’t murder her like they did her daughter.https://t.co/9e4LpovO5i https://t.co/4tbIsEMLiN pic.twitter.com/SrU7Y6znma — StopHate.com🛑 (@HelpStopHate) January 6, 2023

In an extended video, when asked why she’s being arrested, Witthoeft said it was because she refused to get out of the street. The crowd can be heard heckling the officers after the woman accuses an officer of “laying” his hands on her. The crowd also cheered “Ashli Babbit” at another point.

