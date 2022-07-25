Bannon Celebrates Report on Trump’s Plan For ‘Deconstructing’ the Government, Install Thousands of Loyalists

Steve Bannon appeared to be in high spirits on Monday, despite facing jail time over his recent conviction for contempt of Congress. The former campaign manager and White House advisers to President Donald Trump boasted of a recent article from Axios’s Jonathan Swan detailing Trump and his allies’ plans to purge the federal government and install loyalists should Trump retake power in 2025.

“We’re going to have a one-hour special on the Jonathan Swan Axios article,” Bannon boasted on his War Room podcast after a jovial conversation on the topic with Steve Cortes, another former Trump campaign adviser.

“I want everybody to understand deeply exactly what we’re doing here. OK? Because you’re going to be part of it,” Bannon added.

Steve Bannon revealed he is having a one-hour special to train “4,000 shock troops” on the plan for “deconstructing” the government. “And particularly [we] want people stepping forward, say, hey, I want to be one of those 4,000 shock troops.” pic.twitter.com/0vJFj5BtsF — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) July 25, 2022



“And particularly want people stepping forward, say, ‘Hey, I want to be one of those 4,000 shock troops,’” said Bannon repeating one of his favorite lines.

“Or there’s going to be lots of other opportunities,” he continued, putting out a recruiting message to his audience.

“Drop the phrase ‘drain the swamp,’ this is taking on and defeating and deconstructing the administrative state,” Bannon concluded.

On Friday, Swan reported on a “radical plan” from inside Trump world that would see Trump reissue an executive order called “Schedule F,” which would give him unilateral power to hire and fire within the federal government.

“Trump, in theory, could fire tens of thousands of career government officials with no recourse for appeals. He could replace them with people he believes are more loyal to him and to his ‘America First’ agenda,” Swan explained of the plan, adding:

It would effectively upend the modern civil service, triggering a shock wave across the bureaucracy.

“It gets my deplorable blood going on a Monday morning to hear Jonathan Swan talk about a purge!” Cortes told Bannon earlier in their conversation.

“A purge of the administrative state. Of course, he means that to be an exposé, to be a hit on our movement. We took it exactly the opposite and wear it as a badge of honor,” Cortes said as Bannon grinned and chuckled.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com