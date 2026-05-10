Passengers were forced to evacuate a plane at Denver International Airport after the aircraft reportedly struck a person who has since died.

Airport authorities said on Sunday that a Frontier Airlines plane struck and killed a person during takeoff this weekend. Audio has been released from the incident, which occurred late Friday night.

“I do have limbs on the runway, I believe the aircraft struck an individual,” an airport staff member could be heard saying.

“Okay, so we have a plane into an individual, that’s where we’re at?” another responded.

“Yeah, I’ve got what appears to be a deceased person on the runway,” the first staff member said.

Frontier Airlines confirmed that flight 4345 was involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

“We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities,” they said.

A total of 224 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated from the plane after the pilots reported smelling smoke inside the cabin of the plane.

Jacob Anthens, a passenger, posted to social media videos of passengers evacuating. Fox News aired some of the footage on Sunday.

“As we were lifting off the engine of the plane exploded. There was so much smoke we couldn’t even see 1 ft in front of us,” he wrote on Facebook.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted to X about the incident. Duffy said an individual “breached airport security.”

Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway. The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped… https://t.co/x2oVY1b0AH — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 9, 2026

He wrote:

Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway. The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped takeoff procedures immediately. The Frontier plane was then quickly evacuated while law enforcement and firefighters responded. Preliminary reports are 12 people were hurt, with 5 taken to the hospital. Local law enforcement handles airport security and is investigating with support from the [FAA] and TSA. No one should EVER trespass on an airport.

Watch above via Fox News.

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