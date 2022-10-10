WATCH: BBC Journalist Forced to Take Cover As Missiles Strike Kyiv During Live Broadcast

The BBC reported live from Kyiv on Monday morning as Russian airstrikes descended on the Ukrainian capital, forcing a correspondent to take cover during a broadcast.

The stunning moment was beamed into Britons’ homes as Hugo Bachega was giving updates on the latest state of play and warned of further escalation in the conflict.

“So the fear is that this could trigger a very strong Russian response. We saw yesterday that a residential area of the city of Zaporizhzhia, a major city in the south of the country, very close to the front lines was hit,” Bachega reported as blasts could be heard in the background and he was forced to take cover.

Bachega stopped speaking and looked behind him to assess the situation and as a large explosion could be heard, he then abandononed the shot.

Several large explosions hear in the Ukrainian capital #Kyiv within the past hour. BBC Correspondent @hugobachega forced to take cover during a live broadcast: #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/fP0OE38KEX — Owen Clegg (@ojclegg) October 10, 2022

The BBC threw it back to the studio right away, where the anchor then said, “Okay. Hugo Bachega there, our correspondent in Kyiv, obviously for obvious reasons, taking cover at that point.”

Within the hour Bachega was back on air and noted that a missile strike “hit a location very close to our hotel here in the city center.”

“We understand that several explosions have happened here in the capital, and we had an update from the emergency services saying that several people have been killed and wounded,” he reported.

Russia launched dozens of missile strikes on Kyiv on Monday morning, shattering a few month of relative calm in a city that boasted a population of almost 3 million before the war.

“Ukraine’s national police later said at least 10 people were killed and about 60 others injured by the missile strikes early Monday morning,” CBS reported on the strikes, noting one had hit a children’s playground.

