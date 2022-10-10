Stunning Footage Emerges from Russia’s Alleged Airstrike on Pedestrian Targets in Kyiv (NSFW)

Russian forces reportedly targeted a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, and multiple other cities in Ukraine overnight, which reportedly killed at least ten innocent bystanders going about their day. In what appears to be another round of atrocities conducted by Russian troops ostensibly under the military direction of Vladimir Putin, who has already been alleged to have led war crimes in his attempted annexation of the former Soviet state.

The Washington Post reports:

KYIV, Ukraine — A series of blasts rocked Kyiv, the capital, and other major Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, after a barrage of Russian missiles strikes that President Vladimir Putin said was punishment for an explosion Saturday on the Crimean Bridge. In an attack that rivaled the day Russia’s invasion started last February, the strikes targeted critical infrastructure in cities from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, and also hit in the center of downtown Kyiv, sending civilians racing for shelter. In Moscow, where he convened a meeting of his security council, Putin boasted of a “massive strike” using high-precision weapons in retaliation for the bridge explosion, and he warned of further strikes if Ukraine continued to hit Russian targets.

Images and videos have since emerged showing the fear, tragedy, and casualties that the alleged bombing caused. Like this woman capturing a selfie video moments before a missile landed mere feet from where she was walking and recording her video:

A girl was recording a video message in #Kyiv and was hit by an explosive wave. pic.twitter.com/LJIX5iDmWK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022

There is also footage of a reported missile strike on Dnipro:

The footage of the morning missile strike on the #Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/FIFD5KvfUh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported that there are five dead and dozens of casualties in this report he filed next to what appears to be a missile-sized crater:

Vitaly Klitschko reported 5 dead as a result of the strikes on #Kyiv According to the mayor, 51 people were injured, 42 of them were hospitalized in city hospitals. He urged to stay in shelters, stock up on food, water, charge gadgets and not go to the city without urgent need. pic.twitter.com/Z6ksWX1SQU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022

Nexta is reporting at least 10 citizens are dead, and posted graphic images of victims (NSFW):

At least 10 people killed and 60 wounded in today's missile strikes – National Police of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mCPwFfFrP4 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022

