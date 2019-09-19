A number of HUD staffers believe secretary Ben Carson a number of anti-transgender remarks during a visit to HUD’s San Francisco office earlier this week.

According to the Washington Post, Carson warned of “big hairy men” trying to gain admittance to women’s homeless shelter during his San Francisco HUD office visit. Three people present at the meeting told the Post that they saw the comment as an attack on transgender women.

Carson, per the Post‘s report, also “lamented that society no longer seemed to know the difference between men and women.”

One woman left in protest, with the Post reporting that Carson’s comments “visibly shocked and upset” many of the 50 people in attendance.

The Post published a statement from a HUD senior official denying the accusation.

“The Secretary does not use derogatory language to refer to transgendered individuals,” the statement said. “Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

The unnamed senior official further claimed that Carson was referring to men who pretend to be women in his comments.

