Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

ABC News reported that Carson — who attended the White House election night party last week — tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning.

Carson’s deputy chief of staff reportedly told ABC that the HUD secretary is “in good spirits” and “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

NEWS: Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. His deputy chief of staff says he’s “in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.” Carson attended the election night party at the White House — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2020

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for Covid-19 last week after he was spotted at the White House election night party without a mask on.

At least four other White House staffers also reportedly tested positive.

This story is developing.

