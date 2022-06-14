Herschel Walker Says ‘Biggest Problem Facing America’ is ‘Celebrities Telling People They Can’t Do It’

The way Herschel Walker sees it, the biggest issue that America currently faces is famous people who tell other people they can’t succeed or excel in life.

The Georgia Republican Senate nominee spoke to Ben Carson in a conversation for the American Cornerstone Institute, and the former HUD Secretary asked Walker “what do you see as some of the biggest problems going on in our country today.”

Walker’s answer: celebrities.

I think some of the biggest problems going on in our country today, we have so many celebrities telling people that they can’t do it. Telling a lot of people, ‘oh, well, you got to feel bad for yourself, feel sorry for yourself’ Which is sad to me…They’ve done it, but they’re telling you you can’t do it. And it’s like, you did it, why they can’t do it? I think they tell all the kids they can’t do it, making our kids feel sorry for themselves.

Walker will face Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in November during the 2022 midterms, though he won his primary amid concerns about his behavior and fellow Republicans questioning his political grit. His comments about celebrities come amid other rambling monologues and scrutiny over his past statements.

