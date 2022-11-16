The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro went on a lengthy rant against same-sex marriage on Wednesday in which he claimed even “a visitor from Mars” could understand marriage and procreation requires a man and woman.

“I’m highly annoyed by the constant derogation of non-religious arguments, inter-religious arguments. And this look, the left loves to do that,” Shapiro said after a lengthy tirade about how the left accommodates beliefs under the guise of religious liberty.

“They like to say you’re pro-life. The reason you’re pro-life is because of your crazy religion. And so maybe we can respect your crazy religion,” Shapiro continued, adding:

That is not the argument for marriage. The argument for marriage has literally nothing to do with religion. You could be an a visitor from from Mars and you could see that all of human procreation relies on man, woman, child. This is not particularly difficult stuff by essentially boxing in the argument in favor of traditional marriage into, well, if you’re a crazy religious believer, maybe we’ll let you have that.

“But, you know, if you’re pregnant, if you’re a cake baker, then we’re not sure about that. Right. I mean, like, we’re not sure how far this religious liberty thing extends,” he continued, oddly seeming to argue that all human procreation has happened within the bounds of marriage.

Shapiro made his comments the same day the U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill to protect federal marriage rights for same-sex couples. The bill was edited in the Senate to add religious liberty protections for religious institutions.

“What you’re really doing is you’re setting the ground game at same-sex marriage and traditional marriage are completely the same thing. And if you object to it, the only reason that will even allow you to do that is because of this crazy thing called religion,” he concluded.

Shapiro was speaking with Daily Wire podcast host and self-described “theocratic fascist” who raised the eyebrows the day before with his own anti-LGBTQ rant.

On Tuesday, Walsh slammed the U.S. national soccer team as “treasonous” for using rainbow colors in a crest at the World Cup. “If I was in charge of the country, they wouldn’t be allowed back into the country,” Walsh said before suggesting the U.S. is on a path to civil war over “the LGBT nation, LGBTistan we may call it.”

Daily Wire host calls the US soccer team "treasonous" for using rainbow colors in one of their crests at the World Cup: “If I was in charge of the country, they wouldn't be allowed back into the country” https://t.co/ZyqtD4eADh pic.twitter.com/db7lfRc5bx — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 15, 2022

“Now, I’ve often said that the alphabet club is a religious cult. And it is that, certainly. But maybe, on second thought, it’s better understood in this way, as a country. It has its own flag, its own national holidays, its own myths and traditions, its own sports teams, and it has its own government too, which is formerly known as the United States government,” Walsh said.

“Now some people predict that we will eventually in the future become two countries, there’s going to be some civil war. But the point is we’re already two countries,” he continued, concluding:

At this point, it’s only a matter of making the split official, I suppose. Something that we will probably never do, but we should.

