President Joe Biden announced economic sanctions on Russia during a Tuesday speech, in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“To put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine,” Biden warned, adding he believes Putin is “setting up a rational to take more territory by force, in my view, and if we listen to his speech last night and many of you did I know he is setting rational to go much further.”

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden announced during an address to the nation from the White House.

“Who in the lord’s name does Putin thinks gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belong to his neighbors. This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community,” Biden said, referring to Putin declaring Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states Monday.

“So today, I am announcing the first traunch of sanctions to impose costs on Russia. And the response to their actions yesterday. These have been closely coordinated with our allies and partners who will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates.”

Biden also noted that sanction would hit “Russian elites and their family members. They share in corrupt gains of policies. And should share in pain as well.”

Biden declared the sanctions would “cut off Russia’s government from western financing. It can no longer raise money from the west.”

The president also noted that he worked with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 will not move forward and slammed Putin for his “twisted rewriting of history” to justify an invasion of Ukraine and threatening other neighboring states.

Biden added that he will move additional U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to support Baltic allies.

“Let me be clear: These are totally defensive moves on our part; we have no intention of fighting Russia,” Biden said. “We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory and abide by the commitments we made to NATO.”

“There’s not question Russia is the aggressor,” Biden added. “Whatever Russia does next, we’re ready to respond.”

Biden concluded by telling Putin that the door for diplomacy is still open to avert the crisis.

Watch the full speech from Fox News above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com