President Joe Biden addressed unrest in Cuba on Thursday by calling communism “a failed system,” and said he was considering measures to aid Cubans that included Covid-19 vaccines and the provision of internet access.

“Communism is a failed system, universally failed system,” Biden told reporters at a joint press conference with German Prime Minister Angela Merkel. “I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that is another story.”

He also called Cuba a “failed state” and said he was considering “a number of things” to help the Cuban people, but said “it would require a different circumstance or a guarantee” the measures “would not be taken advantage of by the government.” He said allowing Cubans to send remittances back to Cuba was one option that was off the table due to the fact it was “highly likely” the Cuban regime would confiscate them.

“We have a covid problem in Cuba,” he added. “I would be prepared to give significant amounts of vaccine if, in fact, I was assured that an international organization would administer those vaccines and do it in a way that average citizens have access to those vaccines.”

He also noted the regime had cut off access to internet services, and said the U.S. could take measures to remedy that situation. “We are considering whether we have the technological ability to reinstate that access,” Biden said.

