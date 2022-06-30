President Joe Biden held a news conference following the conclusion of the NATO Summit in Madrid on Thursday morning, in which he answered domestic questions about the recent Supreme Court decisions and called for a change to the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

The President can’t escape U.S. domestic turmoil over the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, even answering questions about the ruling during his press conference meant to outline the international discussions taking place during the NATO Summit.

After noting that when he returns to the United States, Biden will meet with Governors to determine the best course of action, the President said that “the first and foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was,” continuing “how much it impacts not just on a woman’s right to choose, which is a critical piece, but on privacy generally.”

Biden argued that the most important thing now is to codify Roe v. Wade into law, saying that “the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that.”

“And if the filibuster gets in the way,” stated the President, “we provide an exception for this — require an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

Following Biden’s call to remedy the filibuster in the Senate, another question was asked if the President believes himself to be the best messenger on this issue — to which Biden responded with a chuckle.

“Yeah, I am. I’m the President of the United States of America,” said Biden, “That makes me the best messenger.”

“And I really think that it is a serious problem that the court has thrust upon the United States,” reflected Biden, “Not just in terms of the right to choose, but in terms of the right to who you can marry, a whole range of issues relating to privacy.”

Biden continued, “I’m the only president they got,” claiming that “I’m going to do everything in my power, which I legally can do, in terms of executive orders as well as push the congress and the public.”

The President concluded the round of questioning by urging Americans to get out and vote in response to the Supreme Court decisions of the last week.

“The bottom line here is if you care…and if you think this decision by the court was an outrage or significant mistake, vote. Show up and vote.”

Watch above via CNN

