President Joe Biden warned on Thursday during a speech at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., that Republicans following the lead of former President Donald Trump had launched an “unrelenting assault” on voting rights.

“Today the right to vote and the rule of law are under unrelenting assault from Republican governors, attorneys general, secretaries of state, state legislators, and they’re following my predecessor, the last president, into a deep, deep black hole and abyss,” said Biden in a speech at the memorial, which came one day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a voting rights bill.

Biden then went on to talk about his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, which he has been criticized for exaggerating.

“This is what got me involved in civil rights as a kid when I was 26 years old. I love reading about how Biden knew he was going to run for president. Hell, I didn’t know I was even going to run for the county council. I didn’t even want to,” said Biden. “But look, this struggle is no longer just over who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible people to vote. It’s about who gets to count the votes or whether they should count at all. Jim Crow in the 21st Century is now a sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

