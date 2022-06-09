President Joe Biden sounded off about what he deems to be the “sensationalized” press during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In an interview with the ABC late night host Wednesday, the president argued that his administration has failed to adequately convey their accomplishments.

“There’s a lot of major things we’ve done,” Biden said. “But what we haven’t done is we haven’t been able to communicate it in a way that is … let me say it another way.”

Kimmel jabbed at the president for not completing his thought.

“Well see, that’s kind of perfect,” Kimmel said. “Haven’t been able to communicate it.”

Yet Biden put the onus on the media.

“Look how the press has changed,” Biden said. He added, “With notable exceptions, even the really good reporters, they have to get a number of clicks on nightly news. So instead of asking a question … anyway … it’s just, everything gets sensationalized.”

The comments on Kimmel track with a new report from Politico which revealed that Biden had an off-the-record chat with the White House press corps on a recent Air Force One flight in which he complained about their coverage.

But the complaints are mutual. Biden’s lack of press availability has rankled those who cover the White House.

“I can’t think of a parallel situation – it’s the fifth president I’ve covered and the first one I haven’t interviewed,” Peter Baker of The New York Times told Politico. “They feel neither the obligation nor the opportunity … Reporters whining about not getting interviews is one of the least attractive elements of White House press corps. But the president talks about defending democracy and that’s part of democracy too – answering questions from people not on your side.”

