Biden Rips Republicans Over Tuberville — Demands They ‘Stand Up’ To Him During Global Presser

President Joe Biden lashed out at Republicans over Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, challenging them to “stand up and be counted” against the blocking of military promotions.

During the Finland leg of his current international trip, President Biden held a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

CNN White House correspondent asked Biden to weigh in on the embattled senator — who spent several days refusing to admit that White Nationalists are racist and is blocking military confirmations over abortion policy — and the president torched Republicans for not supporting him on the military issue:

ARLETTE SAENZ: And if I could also ask you something about happening back home, You’re seeing the GOP grappling with tying abortion rights to defense issues, including a block on military promotions by Senator Tuberville. What does this say about U.S. military readiness? Readiness? And would you be willing to talk with Tuberville to try to work out some solution? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’d be willing to talk to him if there’s any possibility he was changing this ridiculous position he has. He is jeopardizing US security in the world. I expect the Republican Party to stand up, stand up and do something about it, they claim, in their power to do that. The idea that we don’t have a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the idea that we have all these all these promotions that are in abeyance right now and we don’t know what’s going to happen. The idea that we’re injecting into fundamental foreign policy decisions, what in fact, as a domestic social debate on social issues is bizarre. I don’t ever recall that happening ever. And it’s just totally irresponsible in my view. And I just think that, I mean, I’m confident that the mainstream Republican Party no longer, does not support what he’s doing, but they’ve got to stand up and be counted. That’s how it ends.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com