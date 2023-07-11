WATCH: Reporter Asks About Cocaine Investigation During International Press Briefing On Biden Trip

At an international press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the investigation into cocaine that was found at the White House.

The Secret Service discovered a suspicious powder a week ago Sunday, initial testing of which indicated the substance was cocaine — after which a full lab panel confirmed the preliminary test, and coverage of the discovery dominated news coverage in a slow summer news week.

Now, the White House cocaine story has gone international.

Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed reporters on Tuesday morning at the Vilnius Town Hall in Vilnius, Lithuania — site of the NATO summit that President Joe Biden is attending this week.

The majority of the questions were on topics related to the alliance, such as Sweden’s admittance to NATO and the war in Ukraine — in particular the provision of cluster munitions by the United States.

But one reporter took another bite at getting the White House to comment on the probe into the origin of the White House cocaine:

Q And do you have any update on the investigation into the cocaine at the White House? Has Secret Service indicated if they’re closer to (inaudible) — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah, I don’t have any updates. As you know — as you just mentioned, Secret Service — it’s under their purview. They’re certainly investigating the situation. I just don’t have anything updated. I would — I would refer you to the Secret Service on that particular question.

Jean-Pierre and Sullivan each criticized coverage of the cocaine at a briefing Friday. Jean-Pierre bristled at a reporter who suggested the White House is “avoiding” the subject, and called baseless speculation about the president or his son Hunter Biden “incredibly irresponsible”:

We’re not avoiding the question; that is not true. We’ve answered this question, litigated this question for the last two days exhaustively. You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and — and so I got to call that out here. And I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again, as I was being asked a question. As you know — and the media outlets reported this — the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday.

They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And — and I’ll just leave it there.

Watch above via The White House.

